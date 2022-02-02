Tom Brady leaves New England fans upset, omitting Patriots in retirement message

Tom Brady is officially retired.

Brady made the announcement Tuesday via his social media accounts. The seven-time Super Bowl champion decided to walk away to focus on family as he enters the next phase of his life.

He expressed his gratitude for several individuals. There was a special thank you to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their loyal fan base. Brady also tipped his cap to his trainer Alex Guerrero and his sports agents Don Yee and Steve Dublin. He finished by sharing a loving note to his wife Gisele, his children and family.

However, there was no mention of the New England Patriots. There was simply a quote tweet from the legendary quarterback.

Brady had unique relationship with the Patriots. He began his career in 2000 as a sixth-round pick looking for a chance. He developed under Bill Belichick and quickly built an NFL dynasty. The Super Bowls rolled in and the MVP awards followed.

For 20 seasons, the Patriots were the talk of the entire sports landscape. New England became a hotbed for sports coverage. The city embraced Brady with open arms and loved him through the trials and tribulations.

It didn't stop Patriots' fans clamoring for more. Some were upset and dismayed there was not a special recognition in Brady's final farewell.

Brady didn’t reflect on his past. He focused on the two years spent with the Buccaneers.

“To my Bucs teammates the past two years, I love you guys, and I have loved going to battle with you,” Brady wrote in his statement. “You have dug so deep to challenge yourself, and inspired me to wake up every day and give you my best. I am always here for you guys and want to see you continue to push yourselves to be your best. I couldn’t be happier with what we accomplished together.”

In two years, Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl championship and an NFC South title.

Do those two years supplant the two decades spent in New England?

Brady is the only one that can answer that question. It’s possible he found closure with New England and the Patriots organization. In October, he returned to the city and received a warm ovation from the crowd.

He embraced Belichick and seemed to put hard feelings to rest.

New England will always be where Brady began. He appeared in 285 games with the organization and set franchise marks with 74,571 passing yards and 541 touchdowns.

There will always be a certain respect between Brady and the organization. Patriots owner Robert Kraft proved that with a touching message after the announcement. Several former Patriots teammates did the same.

“I have great respect for Tom personally and always will,” Kraft said in his message to Brady. “His humility, coupled with his drive and ambition, truly made him special. I always feel a close bond to him and will always consider him an extension of my immediate family.”

As for why Brady didn’t mention New England, we may never know. He did say his final farewell in 2020 as he departed for Tampa Bay. It just raises a few eyebrows on why the organization didn't get a proper retirement salute.