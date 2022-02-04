Tom Brady's 'last throw' goes to David Beckham on jet ski

The flowers for Tom Brady, who announced his retirement Tuesday after 22 years in the NFL, continue to float down from fans, athletes and celebrities — international soccer star David Beckham not excluded.

Beckham, who now owns a Major League Soccer team in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, shared a video of Brady to his Instagram the day after Brady's retirement announcement.

In the video, Brady appeared on a yacht in a relaxed version of his familiar quarterback stance. Several feet below, Beckham sat on the edge of a jet ski waiting for one of the future Hall of Famer's famous tosses.

"So in my head this was @tombrady last throw in his career and guess who caught it?" the post read. "What I want to say is thanks man for not just inspiring a generation but many generations in doing what you love… Congrats to you and the whole Brady bunch ( bet you haven’t heard that before ) for what you have achieved and now it’s onto the next chapter."

One of Beckham's sons, Cruz, shared a similar video. He wrote, "I had a bruise on my stomach for a few days after."

With 7,263 career pass completions, 624 of those touchdowns, it's not hard to imagine the difficulty of setting the football down and walking away — even in times of leisure.

This isn't the first time the titans of sports hung out. Their friendship dates back more than a decade, including taking in sports together and publicly supporting each other.

Beckham, a former Manchester United and England midfielder, has a residence in Florida near his MLS team, Inter Miami.

The club also shared a message of congratulations to the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Inter Miami posted a photo of Brady and Beckham at the DRV PNK Stadium and wrote, "we look forward to seeing you more frequently."

Speculation about what's next for Brady continues, but maybe retirement will allot him more time to take in the "other" football with his friend Becks.