The Sports+ Lounge presents: 'City of Angels' by Jaylon Thompson

Welcome to the USA TODAY Sports+ Lounge! The premier place for all creatives to showcase their talents. Every Friday, we will spotlight artistic content for the 2021 NFL season.

This week, USA TODAY Sports+ producer Jaylon Thompson presents "City of Angels" in the lounge. This poem sets Los Angeles as the backdrop, but really focuses on the mindset of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams as both teams prepare for Super Bowl 56.

In the upcoming days, a new Super Bowl champion will be crowned. This poem takes an inside look at what it would mean for both teams.

Sit back, relax and enjoy "City of Angels" by Jaylon Thompson.

City of Angels

Someone once said, it never rains in Southern California.

They never lied.

The palm trees are the welcoming committee for the inside.

The stars aligned and now we are here.

First time since 1988 to be clear.

Two years ago, they laughed in our face.

It was painful, but we ran our race.

Now we stand in the mighty jungle,

Staring in the face of Rams.

Still, we’re hot like a cup of Joe.

Feeling our Super Bowl glow.

On the flip side, the journey has just begun.

The job is not finished,

I think we NOT DONE!

This is our town and we waiting for respect.

Shout out to St. Louis, but we got next.

Who will it be: Rams or Bengals.

We all got our alliances,

So who you got?