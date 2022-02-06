Daily Sports Smile: Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders honors late friend Demaryius Thomas at local Boys and Girls Club

Buffalo Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders celebrated his late friend and former teammate Demaryius Thomas this week. Sanders dedicated a special game room at the Boys and Girls Club of Buffalo facility.

The new play area features several amenities for the kids. The room included games like foosball and custom pool tables. However, Sanders also wanted to remember Thomas’ legacy.

NO. 88: Remembering five-time Pro Bowl receiver Demaryius Thomas

As a result, Sanders honored Thomas in heartwarming way. He added Thomas to the official room name as a way to celebrate his life and football impact.

There was also new signage that features photos of them together. The duo were teammates with the Denver Broncos for five seasons.

"I just know Demaryius right now is smiling down from heaven because this is everything he loved, Sanders told " Sanders told local reporters via ABC affiliate WKBW 7. "He was always involved with the Boys & Girls Club, going there and making the kids smile. He was like me. Yea, we're making the kids' day but the kids are making our day. To have this, it's amazing."

Last year, Thomas died at 33 years old.

Several Bills fans donated funds to the Emmanuel Sanders Foundation during the difficult time. Sanders used the donations to fund the game room for the local club.

It was a way to remember Thomas as well. In his career, Thomas was a big supporter of Boys and Girls Clubs.

SPECIAL TRIBUTE: Relive the Denver Broncos tribute to Demaryius Thomas during the NFL season

During the event, Sanders was surprised with a touching message from Thomas’ mother. She thanked him for being a brother to Thomas and uplifting his legacy for the next generation.

Thomas will forever be remembered at the Boys and Girls Club of Buffalo and around the NFL landscape.