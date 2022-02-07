Which Oscar-winning actor does Matthew Stafford want to play him in a biopic?

For the first time in 13 seasons, quarterback Matthew Stafford will get a chance to show up on the NFL's biggest stage: Super Bowl 56, fittingly located in the foothills of Hollywood.

His journey includes being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, breaking a postseason drought for the Detroit Lions, helping his wife recover from brain surgery and getting a second chance in Los Angeles.

Naturally, Access Hollywood took the opportunity to ask Stafford who he would want to portray him in a movie adaptation of his life.

Stafford's answer? Leonardo DiCaprio.

Former St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner recently saw his life on the big screen in "American Underdog" with Zachary Levi playing him. But Stafford wants a flashier pick — a big-time Hollywood name for LA's big-time quarterback.

Apparently, Stafford is familiar with the Oscar-winner.

Stafford's wife, Kelly, shared on her podcast "The Morning After" that DiCaprio is Stafford's favorite actor. She also shared a story about a time the Staffords met DiCaprio during a trip to the Bahamas with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and his wife, Sarah. They played beach volleyball and drinking games — the latter involving a dare that ended with the actor licking Sarah's ear. It's not clear who would play DiCaprio in that scene of Safford's biopic.

Sarah later confirmed the story in the comment section of the podcast.

Stafford has made a career of weathering the ebbs and flows of life to lead his team to success. Like DiCaprio's role as Jack Dawson in "Titanic," Stafford can bring a suave presence under center. He has had success that made jaws drop — like becoming the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 50,000 passing yards — but Stafford's iceberg has always been the postseason. He failed three times to advance past the NFL wild-card round with the Lions.

Joining the Los Angeles Rams was the role change Stafford needed to make it to the big game.

Maybe it's DiCaprio's own journey that prepares him most to play Stafford in the hypothetical film. After decades in the entertainment industry, DiCaprio finally won an Oscar in 2016, playing Hugh Glass — a quiet but resilient frontiersman — in "The Revenant."

After 12 seasons of missed chances, Stafford has an opportunity to end his championship drought Sunday when he leads the Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

And he has an award-worthy supporting cast, including Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller and Aaron Donald, to help him have his DiCaprio moment.