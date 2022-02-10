Hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg say Super Bowl 2022 will create future opportunities with NFL

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles has some lofty Super Bowl expectations to live up to Sunday.

The last time the LA area hosted a Super Bowl, in 1993 at the Rose Bowl, Michael Jackson was the halftime star. The King of Pop’s performance is widely considered among the best Super Bowl halftime shows of all time as he performed his megahits and showed off his brilliant dance moves.

Almost 30 years later, the Super Bowl 56 halftime show will feature musical icons with a true West Coast flavor.

Hip-hop legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are set to perform during halftime of the big game at SoFi Stadium. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar are Los Angeles-area natives. Blige is known as the queen of hip hop and soul, and Eminem is among the best lyricists of all time.

“To keep it all the way real, who else could do this show here in LA?” Dr. Dre said during a news conference on Thursday at the LA Convention Center. “Who else could perform the halftime show, other than these amazing artists that we put together?”

The five musical artists have combined for 43 Grammys and 19 No. 1 Billboard albums.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg said Sunday’s show would create opportunities for the NFL and hip hop to further collaborate in the future.

“We’re going to do a fantastic show. We’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us in the future,” Dr. Dre said. “We are going to show exactly how professional we can be, how dope we can be on stage and how exciting we are going to be to the fans.”

Snoop Dogg added that their performance would be about representing change and moving forward.

“We appreciate the NFL for even entertaining hip hop because we know a lot of people didn’t want hip hop on stage, but we’re here now," Snoop Dogg said. "And there ain’t nothing you can do about it.”

