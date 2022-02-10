Super Bowl 2022 preview, featuring New England Patriots LB Matthew Judon

USA TODAY Sports+

Super Bowl 56 is here. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams finalize their finishing touches for the big game. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the Brian Flores lawsuit and lack of diversity in NFL team leadership, sort of. The Insiders weigh in on prop bets from the national anthem length to the color of the celebratory Gatorade. And New England Patriots' linebacker Matthew Judon makes a special appearance to discuss...mac and cheese.

AGAINST THE ODDS:Bengals knew from kickoff they weren't 200/1 Super Bowl underdog

CALIFORNIA DREAMS:Rams 'fully embrace' weight of Hollywood expectations ahead of Super Bowl 56

