Top pop culture moments from 1993, last time Super Bowl was held in Los Angeles

The Super Bowl is back in Los Angeles.

After nearly three decades, the NFL’s biggest game returns to the City of Angels for Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals look to make history and culminate their 2021 season on a high note.

It’s been a while since the Super Bowl last graced the Los Angeles soil. The last time was at the end of the 1992 season in January 1993. The big game featured the Dallas Cowboys defeating the Buffalo Bills in convincing fashion.

The Super Bowl kicked off a stellar year. Several movie debuts, music albums and epic novels also took place in 1993.

Remember the highest-grossing film in 1993? What about the price of gas that year?

Take a walk down memory lane with some of the biggest 1993 pop culture and sports moments.

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson graced the Rose Bowl stage for the halftime performance of Super Bowl 27 — and he put on a show.

Jackson performed some of his classics, including "Billie Jean" and "Black or White." He also showcased his humanitarian efforts with his "Heal the World" single, and there was a special donation to the foundation Jackson founded to help local youth in the Los Angeles area.

The iconic singer left fans in awe with his on-point choreography throughout the show.

Top 1993 Super Bowl Commercials

Advertisements are a big part of the Super Bowl viewing experience. In 1993, there were some outstanding commercials.

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird teamed up for a classic commercial that featured a game of trick shots. Both hit shots around the gym in a competitive nature for lunch. The commercial got a 9.0 Ad Meter rating according to USA TODAY.

Ironically, neither played appeared in an NBA game the following season. Bird had recently retired in 1992 after a 13-year career with the Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, Jordan switched sports to professional baseball. He played for the minor-league Birmingham Barons before returning to basketball in 1994 for the Chicago Bulls.

There was also the Budweiser advertisement with Joe Namath and this cool Reebok commercial featuring Shaquille O'Neal. The advertisement featured NBA superstars like Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Walton, Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Sports Champions

NBA: Chicago Bulls

The Bulls defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games to win their third consecutive championship. Michael Jordan took home Finals MVP honors.

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series for their second-straight championship.

NHL: Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens took down — wait for it — the Los Angeles Kings in five games to win the Stanley Cup. No NHL team from Canada has won a championship since.

Masters Champion: Bernhard Langer

Individually, golfer Bernhard Langer took Augusta National by storm and won the Masters.

US Open Champions: Pete Sampras and Steffi Graf

Pete Sampras and Steffi Graf each dominated in their respective US Open wins.

Highest Grossing Movie: Jurassic Park

The movie that started it all. Who doesn't love director Steven Spielberg's wizardry combining our passion for prehistoric dinosaurs and theme parks in his adaptation of the 1990 novel.

The movie is a pop culture classic. From the thrilling visuals to the star-studded cast, Jurassic Park dominated the box office. The movie grossed over $1 billion worldwide and drew an 8.1 rating according to the Internet Media Database.

Twenty-nine years later, the legendary story is alive and well. The next generation is currently treated to the Jurassic World franchise. A new entry, "Jurassic World Dominion," hits theaters June 10, 2022.

Other 1993 classics: Mrs. Doubtfire, The Fugitive, Sleepless in Seattle, The Sandlot

Top Song: "I Will Always Love You" (Whitney Houston)

There was something magical whenever Whitney Houston stepped on stage. Houston graced audiences with her soulful voice and powerful performances.

The world was treated to "I Will Always Love You" in 1993 as the top single, according to the Billboard Year-End Hot 100 charts. It was Houston's rendition of Dolly Parton's 1974 classic.

Houston's version spent 14 weeks atop the charts and sold 400,000 copies in the second week at No. 1. Initially released in November 1992, the song was iconic and received numerous awards. Houston won the 1994 Grammy for Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Other 1993 classics: "That's the Way Love Goes" (Janet Jackson), "Dreamlover" (Mariah Carey), "The River of Dreams" (Billy Joel), "A Whole New World" (Aladdin soundtrack)

Popular TV shows

One of the top shows of 1993 was "The X-Files," as the crime drama began its epic television run. "Boy Meets World," "Walker, Texas Ranger" and "Beavis and Butt-Head" also created a buzz on the small screen.

Late-night television also flourished. Comedians Conan O'Brien and David Letterman got their first talk shows that year. Both became mainstays through multiple decades. Some of the biggest stars graced their shows.

Popular Novel: The Giver (by Lois Lowry)

It was a good year for best-selling novels. One of the most popular books was "The Giver" by Lois Lowry. The classic tale featured a young kid given a special assignment that unveils the secrets of his community.

Many have enjoyed the novel that was also the 1994 Newbery Medal Winner. It sold more than 12 million copies worldwide and still holds substantial popularity today both in schools and on the big screen.

Other 1993 novels: "Voyager" (by Diana Gabaldon), "The Fires of Heaven" (by Robert Jordan), "The Client" (by John Grisham).

Gas Prices: $1.11

Oh, how times have changed. In 1993, the average price for a gallon of gas sat around $1.11. Given a standard 12-cylinder car, you could fill up your tank for around $15 dollars.

If calculated for inflation the average price is the equivalent of $2.18 per gallon in 2022, according to the Dollar Times.

Furthermore, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that 1993 gas prices steadied around $1.07 for all grades and formations for retail gasoline.