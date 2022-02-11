Daily Sports Smile: Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod wins NFLPA Alan Page Community Award

Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod was recognized for his community efforts this week. McLeod was named the 2022 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award winner during the Super Bowl press conference.

This season, McLeod made a big difference on and off the field. In Week 14, he was named the NFLPA Community MVP after hosting his inaugural Art and Sneaker Ball to raise funds for STEM and Black history initiatives in local schools.

McLeod raised over $205,000 for the special cause. His Change Our Future Foundation also donated toys and shoes to children in need.

"I am humbled to receive such a prestigious award," McLeod told the NFLPA after receiving the award. "This award is truly all about the community; and when I hear the word ‘community,’ unity, hope and love also come to mind."

McLeod joins a renowned list of fellow award winners. He is the latest Eagles player to win the award. He joins Troy Vincent (2003), Brian Dawkins (2009), Malcolm Jenkins (2017) and Chris Long (2018) from the organization.

Last season, Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst was the 2021 recipient.

The NFLPA will donate $100,000 to McLeod’s foundation. Since joining the Eagles in 2016, McLeod has been involved in a lot of community efforts. He helped deliver fresh food to families in need and provided voter registration to residents as well.

McLeod was also selected as a 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. He told the Eagles official website that he hopes his story will inspire others.

"I hope stories like mine will inspire others to pour back into their communities, forming leaders of change," McLeod told the Eagles website. "Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much."

McLeod appeared in 13 games this season. He recorded 58 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions.