Super Bowl 2022 recipes from NFL Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman, other NFL experts

Year after year, you gather Super Bowl Sunday to watch the culmination of the NFL season. You might not remember every play, but what you do remember is what you ate.

USA TODAY Sports+ reached out to the big game's big names to ask for their special Super Bowl snacks ahead of the 6:30 p.m. ET showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

If you can't invite Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman to your party, his barbecue brisket sandwiches are a close second. And after a day of feasting, you may want to rehydrate with some of Josina Anderson's cleansing cucumber juice.

Take your pick from these championship-worthy recipes.

Troy Aikman's Barbecue Brisket Sandwiches

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and broadcaster Troy Aikman is known for his work ethic. He took that mentality to the world of brewing this year with the release of EIGHT Beer, which features organic grains, antioxidant-rich hops and no added sugars.

Aikman recommends using his light lager in his favorite Super Bowl Barbecue Brisket Sandwich.

Aiken says, "make the brisket the night before and use it for tacos or sandwiches! Serve brisket with sauces, slaw, pickles, and rolls so guests can assemble into sandwiches."

Ingredients:

Brisket (any size)

1 pkt. onion soup

1 bottle streak sauce

1 bottle of barbecue Sauce

1 small bottle of Worcestershire sauce

2 brown onions, sliced into rings

1 head garlic (peel cloves)

4-6 big carrots, cut in 3-inch pieces

6-8 stalks celery, cut in 3-inch pieces

1 can Eight Beer*

Salt

Pepper

Water

Directions: Rinse brisket and salt and pepper lightly on one side. Put meat in a pan and broil to sear the meat — flip meat and repeat. Remove from oven and with a fork, lift the meat and throw some onion rings under.

Spread the peeled garlic cloves, carrots, celery and any extra onion around the meat. Spread soup mix on top. Pour steak sauce, barbecue sauce, a small bottle of Worcestershire sauce and one can of Eight Beer on top. Fill the pan with water until you can just see the top of the meat. Seal with two sheets of heavy-duty foil. Put in the oven for 3 hours at 350 degrees.

Let cool or place in refrigerator. Slice against the grain only when cool.

Kathryn Tappen's Favorite Layer Dip

Super Bowl 56 sideline reporter Kathryn Tappen has been on the job for several of the biggest moments in sports, including the Olympics, Super Bowl pregame and the Stanley Cup Final.

Since she'll be making her first Super Bowl sideline appearance Sunday, Tappen won't be making her favorite layer dip, courtesy of her Auntie Mo. But you can!

Tappen says, "Get to the plate quickly as it goes fast!!!”

Ingredients:

8 oz. cream cheese

2 tbs. mayonnaise

1 tbs. garlic powder

1 onion

1 green pepper

1 tomato

1 block sharp cheddar cheese

1 jar of salsa

1 bag of chips

Directions: Mix an eight-ounce bar of cream cheese — soften first, it’s easier to spread — with two tablespoons of mayonnaise and about a tablespoon of garlic powder. Spread in pie plate. Layer with chopped onion, green pepper and tomato.

Next, add freshly shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese. Don’t use the packaged-already shredded cheese; it has no flavor and is hard and dry!

Finally, spread a jar of salsa. We use Tostitos medium-hot — other types are too runny.

Serve with taco chips — highly recommend Tostitos Scoops or Fritos Scoops!

Solomon Wilcots' Ham & Beans

Though it was unlikely his pregame meal when the former Cincinnati Bengal free safety got ready for Super Bowl 23 — the last time Cincinnati had a shot to win it all — Solomon Wilcots has his signature Ham & Beans on the menu this year.

Ingredients:

2 ham bones

2 bags of mixed beans

2 cartons of beef stock

finely chopped celery

1 whole onion finely chop

Beans from Honey Baked Ham — comes with seasoning inside the bag of beans

Directions: Toss everything into the Crock Pot and cook for 8 to 12 hours.

Once it’s done, remove bones, skin and fat from the pot. Then add 1/4 cup of truffle oil for smoked flavor.

Cynthia Frelund's Cauliflower Nuggets with Spicy Tahini Dipping Sauce

If you are looking for something meatless and on the healthier side, NFL Network's data guru Cynthia Frelund has you covered. She combines her passion for football and cooking to create the perfect Super Bowl side.

Frelund says, "You can add a few slices of avocado and throw it in a taco shell for a different presentation! Either way this meat-free, gluten-free option will taste way too good for people to believe it's healthy!

Ingredients:

Cauliflower Nuggets:

24 oz. cauliflower florets

4 eggs (or egg substitutes)

1 3/4 c. finely crushed corn flakes (gluten-free for me)

1 1/2 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

salt and pepper

Tahini Dipping Sauce:

3/4 c. hot sauce (I like yellowbird garlic and date sriracha)

1/2 c. butter

1/3 c. tahini

3 tbsp. lemon juice

1 1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard

3 tsp. fresh chives

3 tsp. fresh parsley

2 tsp. dill

1 tsp. garlic (minced)

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

Directions: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Beat eggs in one bowl, then coat the cauliflower with eggs. Mix corn flakes, paprika, cayenne, salt and pepper in another bowl then take the egg-coated cauliflower florets and dredge (coat) them with the seasoning and corn flakes and put them on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Bake for 10-12 minutes then turn and bake for another 10-12 minutes.

While the cauliflower is baking, mix hot sauce and butter then add salt and pepper. Coat the cauliflower with the sauce. Leave in the oven for 5 more minutes.

Mix together all the dipping sauce ingredients. If it seems too thick, add some water to thin it a bit.

David Diehl's Ćevapi

This two-time Super Bowl Champ and former New York Giants offensive lineman is cooking up a dish from his Croatian roots. The minced meat recipe completes the perfect game day sandwich.

Diehl says, "Top with Croatian Ajvar (Roasted Red Pepper/Eggplant Spread), tomatoes and onions. ALWAYS SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES ON THE SIDE!"

Ingredients:

1 1⁄2 lbs. ground pork

1lb. lean ground beef

1⁄2 lb. ground lamb

1egg white

4 garlic cloves, minced

1tbsp. salt

1tbsp. baking soda

2 tbsp. ground black pepper

1tbsp. cayenne pepper

1⁄2 tbsp. paprika

1 onion, finely chopped

Loaf of bread to cut or rolls if you prefer to serve on

Directions: In a large bowl, combine the ground pork, ground beef, ground lamb, and egg white. Add the garlic, salt, baking soda, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and paprika. Mix well using your hands.

Form into finger-length sausages about 3/4 inch thick. Arrange on a plate. Cover with plastic wrap or wax paper and refrigerate for one hour or up to one day. This makes the flavors settle and the mixture will become firm.

Preheat the grill to medium-low heat. Lightly oil the surface. Grill Ćevapi until cooked through, turning as needed. The grilling usually takes about 30 minutes. Serve in warmed white bread or rolls on a bed of your choice of toppings of red pepper/eggplant spread, chopped onions, fresh peppers, or tomatoes.

Josina Anderson's Cleansing Cucumber Juice

After indulging (and probably staying up late, East Coasters), USA TODAY Sports+ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson's signature cucumber juice is the perfect restart for the Monday after.

Ingredients:

1 cucumber

2/3 tbsp. creamy spring blossom honey

1/4 c. fresh mint

1/2 tsp. edible lavender

Belvoir, elderberry rose pink lemonade flavor

Directions: Peel and cut a cucumber into three long pieces. Use a juicer to juice cucumber.

Warm creamy spring blossom honey in the microwave and add to juice. Chop and add mint. Finish with elderberry rose pink lemonade from Belvoir and edible lavender to taste.