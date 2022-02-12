Daily Sports Smile: Saquon Barkley helps donate 200,000 bowls of soup to Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

New York Giants star Saquon Barkley helped make a difference in the Los Angeles community. This week, Barkley partnered with Campbell’s Chunky Soup to help pack meals for families in need.

Barkley helped donate 200,000 bowls of soup to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. He toured the local facility and packaged soup cans for families. He also helped surprise a local community member with Super Bowl LVI tickets.

“It was an honor to work alongside Campbell’s Chunky Soup and The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank today as we look to bring attention to our nation’s food insecurity,” Barkley said in a press release. “As a Campbell’s Chunky Soup national partner, I proudly support their belief that everyone should have access to warm and nourishing meals when they need it.

“I hope that the work that was done here today along with the 200,000 bowls of Chunky soup donation, will give members of the Los Angeles community a sense of peace knowing efforts are being made to address the issue.”

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been apart of the local community since 1973. The organization aims to mobilize resources to fight food insecurity. According to their official website, the food bank has distributed more than 1.83 billion pounds of food.

Barkley has been a voice for combating food insecurity throughout his career. The Michael Ann and Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation helped New York residents through the holiday season.

In November, the foundation handed out 500 turkeys and food pantry bags for Thanksgiving. The efforts aligned with their mission to supply assistance to children, young adults and families that have a strong desire for positive forward movement.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank CEO Michael Flood was thankful of the special donation. He appreciated Barkley and Campbell’s Chunky Soup for helping spotlight a cause in the community.

“Many people struggle to access high-quality, nutritious food, and unfortunately, that isn't going to change soon,” Flood said in a media release. “We are incredibly grateful to Campbell’s Chunky Soup for their donation of 200,000 bowls of soup to our food bank. We also want to thank Campbell’s Chunky Soup, Saquon Barkley and the NFL for helping us bring attention to this need and for giving back to our community today.”

Barkley played in 13 games this season. He rushed for 593 yards and two touchdowns and added 41 receptions for the Giants.