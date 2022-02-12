The Sports+ Lounge presents: 'The Finale' by Jaylon Thompson

Welcome to the USA TODAY Sports+ Lounge! The premier place for all creatives to showcase their talents. Every Friday, we will spotlight artistic content for the 2021 NFL season.

This week, USA TODAY Sports+ producer Jaylon Thompson presents "The Finale" in the lounge. This poem focuses on the last game of the 2021 NFL season. Everything has led to the moment.

Now, it's time to take the field and leave it all on the line. This poem takes an inspirational tone as it's set with a backdrop of the final moments before the big performance.

Sit back, relax and enjoy "The Finale" by Jaylon Thompson.

The Finale

There is a distinct rumble from the crowd.

It’s loud and majestic.

But the giant curtain insulates the silence.

The spotlight is too grandiose.

But the closed door shuns away any brightness.

The clock ticks in an annoying tone,

But not enough to perk your interest.

All that matters is what it took to get here.

17 games and over 300 days out of the year.

The blood, the sweat, and the tears.

Those late nights studying tape to overcome all fears.

Two teams are left, and you’re still alive.

The whole world is watching, ready to see you thrive.

Look in the mirror and what do you see.

Imposter Syndrome is real, but the reflection isn’t me.

It’s the heart of a nation,

The pillars of the family.

The faces of those that came before you and built this great nation.

Brothers in arms, we leave it all on the line.

This is the finale.

And it’s our time.

Together as one and one for each other.

We make history that will stay with us forever.

Family on me, Family on three.

Let’s go put on a show for the world to see.