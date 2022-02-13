Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III shines in Super Bowl 56 moment

It’s been quite the season for Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III. In November, Bates said he was close to making a big play.

"I feel like I've been just a step away from making big-time plays,” Bates told team reporters in a news conference. "As I watch games earlier yesterday, the teams that are winning football games, their main players are making plays for them.

"And I haven't done that this year. I know that. I'm aware of that, like I said before. I'll be excited to make more plays and celebrate with my teammates as I do it."

During Super Bowl LVI, Bates seized his opportunity in a big way.

Bates intercepted Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the end zone with 2:10 left in the second quarter. He undercut a vertical route intended for receiver Van Jefferson. The interception gave the Bengals their first turnover of the game.

It was Stafford’s 18th interception. This season, Bates recorded 88 tackles, four passes defended and one interception.

So, who is Jessie Bates III?

The Bengals safety was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played three seasons collegiately at Wake Forest and is a Fort Wayne, Indiana native.

Bates appeared in 63 regular-season career games. He’s recorded 408 career tackles, 35 passes defended and 10 interceptions.

Bates has been apart of some big moments during his career. He was the first Bengals rookie to start 16 games since Takeo Spikes in 1998. As a rookie, Bates led the team with 111 tackles en route to a key role in the secondary.

Bates is slated to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. The Bengals could elect to utilize the franchise tag and retain him for the 2022 campaign.

His Super Bowl 56 play will be remembered as a pivotal moment. It was just as he imagined as he wanted to come through with a big play.