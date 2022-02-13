Odell Beckham Jr. tosses gloves to Kanye West before Super Bowl 2022 kickoff

Before Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. scored the opening touchdown of Super Bowl 56, he gave a few lucky fans a gift.

But they weren't just any fans. After warm-ups Beckham jogged to the stands behind the Ram's bench and tossed his gloves to Kanye West's children, North and Saint, who were sitting front row among other artists.

The Grammy-winner shared video of the moment on his Instagram account, showing his children each holding one of Beckham's gloves.

"We got good seats Northy?" West asked in the video. "Sainty, we got good seats?"

While rap-rival Drake hopes to win big with his $1.25 million bet on Beckham and the Rams, Mr. West took home an early prize from his front row seats.

The crowd isn't the only thing star-studded about the big game. Beckham wore sparkling diamond-studded cleats to his first career Super Bowl during warm-ups. The custom cleats reportedly weigh-in at $200,000, according to TMZ.

Beckham left the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a left knee injury. The receiver, 29, joined the Rams from the Cleveland Browns midseason. He suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during the 2020 season that kept him out of the game for more than a year.

“We’ve got to be able to make some adjustments,” Rams coach Sean McVay told sideline reporter Michele Tafoya at halftime.

Beckham's return is questionable.

