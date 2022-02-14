Daily Sports Smile: New York Jets help expand girls flag football league in local community

The New York Jets and Nike partnered for a good cause earlier this month. The Jets announced the expansion of a local high school girls flag football league.

This season, the league will expand to 40 teams across the New Jersey and Long Island areas.

The Jets unveiled the league last spring. It started with eight teams and has seen exponential growth over the last year. New York is one of six states that have sanctioned high school girls flag football leagues.

The teams will compete during a seven-game season. Championship games will take place at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in June.

The Jets will also continue to feature the league with their EmpowHer documentary series. The docuseries airs on YouTube.

In addition to on-field play, select teams will receive mentorship from women inside the Jets organization. The mentorship program will help those interested in a career in sports while promoting diversity.

Ten years ago, the Jets helped launch girls flag football in New York City. The expanded effort will collaborate with the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and the North Jersey Super Football Conference among others.

The Jets will help provide jerseys and equipment alongside Nike and the NFL Foundation.