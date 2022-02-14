Super Bowl 56 winners, losers: Rams fulfill destiny; Bengals' fairy tale ends

The star-studded Los Angeles Rams fulfilled their destiny, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 Sunday to win Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw two touchdowns to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, and defensive end Aaron Donald made key stops late to propel the Rams to victory.

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the young, dynamic Bengals had the lead until 1:25 left on the clock, a bittersweet ending to their historic season. But Cincinnati’s performance shows it is well ahead of schedule in its extensive rebuilding process.

WINNERS

Aaron Donald

The best player on the field made the biggest difference in the outcome.

Donald stopped Bengals running back Samaje Perine from gaining a first down on third and 1, and he forced Burrow to throw an incomplete pass on the final play of the game to seal the championship. A ring cements Donald’s status as one of the best defenders of all time.

WHY IS AARON DONALD SO GOOD? How the LA Rams star became so dominant

Matthew Stafford

With the game on the line and Odell Beckham Jr. out for most of it after a second-quarter injury, Stafford found Kupp several times on the Rams’ final drive to retake the lead. Stafford had two interceptions after Beckham left the game, and his offense was limited. But the QB found a way, winning the Super Bowl in his first season in Los Angeles after 12 seasons in Detroit.

'ONE HELLUVA STORY':How Kelly and Matthew Stafford found happiness and a Super Bowl in LA

Cooper Kupp

The NFL’s best receiver this season adds Super Bowl MVP to his standout year. Kupp touched the ball six times on the Rams’ game-winning drive and scored his second touchdown of the game to help Los Angeles secure the win. As if leading the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdowns wasn’t impressive enough, Kupp caught a touchdown in each of the Rams’ four playoff games. He joins Larry Fitzgerald (2008) as the only players to accomplish the feat.

MVP:Cooper Kupp wins Super Bowl 56 MVP after rescuing Rams in comeback victory over Bengals

Sean McVay

The Rams coach, lauded for being one of the NFL’s best offensive minds, adds a Super Bowl title to his résumé. McVay may not have had his best game as a play-caller. His in-game adjustments after losing Beckham were questionable. But McVay gets the last laugh after the final sequences of the game. McVay, 36, is the youngest coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl. He joins Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, Pete Carroll, Mike McCarthy, Doug Pederson, Andy Reid, and Bruce Arians as active head coaches with a Super Bowl win.

RELATED:Sean McVay becomes youngest NFL coach to win Super Bowl as Rams beat Bengals

Odell Beckham Jr.

What an unfortunate situation for a player who appeared on his way to redemption. Beckham caught the game’s first touchdown and was an early favorite to win Super Bowl MVP until he suffered a knee injury in the second quarter. Beckham’s absence altered the Rams’ offense. But his teammates pulled through in the end, and he’s a Super Bowl champion after tumultuous exits with the N.Y. Giants and Cleveland Browns earlier in his career.

OUT:Odell Beckham Jr. knocked out of Super Bowl with knee injury

All of us at halftime

The Super Bowl halftime show lived up to the hype. Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg bookended the performance with their greatest hits. Rapper 50 Cent was a nice surprise and logical addition since he’s from the Dre-Eminem rap tree. Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar performed two of their best hits and Eminem played his classic “Lose Yourself” before kneeling against the NFL’s wishes to pay homage to Colin Kaepernick. It may not have topped Michael Jackson or Prince, but it surely will be a halftime show to remember.

HALFTIME SHOW:Eminem makes statement by taking knee during Super Bowl halftime show

Evan McPherson

Speaking of halftime, the Bengals kicker stayed on the sideline for a front row seat to the action instead of going to the locker room. Cut him some slack, all he has to do is kick field goals (often game-winning ones).

ENJOY THE SHOW:Bengals kicker Evan McPherson stayed on field, watched Super Bowl halftime show

Drake betting on his friend

The rapper placed a bet on Beckham to score a touchdown. Beckham delivered with the game’s first, helping Drake double $500,000 to $1,075,000 in Canadian dollars. The win helped offset another bet Drake lost — Beckham over 62.5 yards.

GIFTS:Odell Beckham Jr. tosses gloves to Kanye West before Super Bowl 2022 kickoff

Joe Burrow’s outfit

Burrow did not disappoint with his highly-anticipated outfit. His brim hat gave off WWE Undertaker vibes, while his striped suit and Dior Air Jordan I sneakers reinforced his newfound status as the best-dressed quarterback in the NFL.

BURROW'S SUPER BOWL FASHION:'Is that like a Heisenberg hat?' Rich Eisen asks

Losing the coin toss

The Rams’ win makes it eight straight times the team that lost the coin toss won the Super Bowl.

LOSERS

Tyler Boyd

The Bengals slot receiver had not dropped a pass thrown his way all season — until 6:13 in the fourth quarter, when he dropped a slant pass on third and 9 that could’ve extended Cincinnati’s best drive of the second half. The Bengals were running well and moving up the field during Burrow’s first drive since he injured his right knee. Who knows what could’ve happened if Boyd did make the catch? The drop opened the window of opportunity for the Rams to capitalize, and they did.

Burrow and the Bengals

Maybe they were earlier to the party than they should’ve been. But Burrow and the Bengals belonged on the NFL’s grandest stage. Burrow found his favorite targets Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Boyd, along with running back Joe Mixon most of the game. They had the lead with two minutes remaining and were unable to rebound after relinquishing it with 1:25 left. Cincinnati may have fallen short, but the Bengals are going to continue being a force.

OPINION:Joe Burrow is already good enough to almost win a Super Bowl for the Bengals

Baker Mayfield

Not only does the Cleveland Browns quarterback have to deal with the in-state Bengals’ success and rise, his old teammate Beckham left him and won the Super Bowl.

Jalen Ramsey

The Rams’ star cornerback was dumbfounded after he was burned and thrown to the canvas by Higgins on the first play of the second half. Ramsey’s face mask was yanked. The refs missed the call and Higgins scored a touchdown. He was also burned by rookie Ja’Marr Chase for a long pass early in the first quarter. He’s a champion now, but the self-proclaimed best cornerback in the NFL might have to give up his title.

CONTROVERSY:Bengals' Tee Higgins burns Jalen Ramsey on TD in Super Bowl 2022 after apparent facemask

The Rock

It wasn’t a typical Michael Buffer “Let’s get ready to rumble!” But the Rock brought some of his WWE hype before kickoff that lasted a little too long while players were on the field waiting for him to “finally” finish.

GALLERY:Celebrities at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles

All of us

Football fans must now brave the grueling six-month wait until the NFL returns next season.