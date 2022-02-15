Rams DC Raheem Morris makes strong case for head-coaching role after Super Bowl 2022

Amid the chaos of Super Bowl 56, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris bestowed a calm demeanor in the face of adversity.

The sky was falling around him. The Rams offense was stuck in the proverbial mud. Their home-field advantage was negated by boastful Cincinnati Bengals fans ready to witness history.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw three interceptions. Odell Beckham Jr. left the game with a knee injury. Joe Burrow was minutes away from superstardom.

Still, Morris remained unfazed.

The mark of a good coach is the ability to make in-game adjustments. Great coaches can elevate those around them..

Morris showed why he belongs in both categories. The Rams needed their defense to stay afloat and Morris delivered arguably his best performance.

"Our defense played outstanding in the second half," Rams head coach Sean McVay said Sunday during his postgame news conference. "Some of the things we weren’t able to do offensively, I thought they kept us in the game."

The Rams thwarted the Bengals' offense with complex packages. Morris called several pressures that contained Burrow in the pocket. The Rams took advantage of the Bengals’ blocking schemes that sent slide protections to slow down superstar Aaron Donald.

Morris also strategically dialed up twist and stunt actions. It created open lanes for extra defenders to blitz up the middle. It also gave pass-rush tandem Von Miller and Leonard Floyd one-on-one opportunities on the outside.

The Bengals were 3 for 14 on third down. Burrow was sacked seven times as the Rams recorded a 55% pressure rate in the second half.

"The pressure we were able to get defensively was a huge credit to Raheem Morris and those guys up front," McVay said. "I thought our coverage on the back end was tight and made Joe (Burrow) hold it a little bit longer. You got to give those guys a lot of credit. Getting seven sacks was instrumental for us winning that game."

This season, Morris turned around the Rams' defense. The unit ranked third in sacks and had the sixth-best rushing defense. He joined the Rams after spending multiple years with the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Given the Rams' success, there are questions about why Morris hasn’t received another head coaching opportunity.

There are just five minority head coaches in the league. Two, Lovie Smith (Houston Texans) and Mike McDaniel (Miami Dolphins), were recently hired.

They joined the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin, New York Jets' Robert Saleh and Washington Commanders' Ron Rivera in that category.

With former Miami coach Brian Flores' class-action lawsuit against the NFL, there is a lot of discussion about fair hiring practices. Several coordinators with no head coaching experience have gotten jobs.

Morris has the credentials.He coached the Buccaneers for three seasons and was the Falcons interim head coach in 2020. He owns a 21-38 career record, but led the Buccaneers to 10 wins in 2010.

Morris also knows both sides of the football. He served as a wide receivers coach with the Falcons under former coach Dan Quinn.

The list of players Morris coached include Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Ronde Barber and Gerald McCoy, among others.

However, it’s been a decade since he last led an NFL franchise. Since then, the league has seen collegiate coaches Bill O’Brien, Urban Meyer and Chip Kelly flame out in prominent roles.

Need more convincing?

Look no further than the glowing endorsement Ramsey gave about Morris’ impact on and off the field.

"The first thing I think about is leadership and how great of a leader that he is," Ramsey said during a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl. "He has taught me and challenged me in different ways that I have never been taught on how to be a better leader. … They want me to lead out here on the field with the secondary, defensive guys and even the team.

"That spills over into my personal life as well. Being a leader of my household, leading my family and leading my kids, being a good example and all those type of things. That is probably the most important thing that coach Rah has helped me grow in and taught me."

Impactful leadership, teaching ability, experience and Super Bowl adjustments that gave the Rams a ring? Morris deserves another chance to lead a football team again.