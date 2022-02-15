Super Bowl 2022 hangover. What happened and what's next in the NFL

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions. MVP Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald stood out. Insider Tyler Dragon relives his favorite West Coast party moments. And producer Jaylon Thompson joins to talk about why defensive coordinator Raheem Morris deserves another head coaching opportunity.

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon, alongside Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what's it called?

"It's a Football Podcast!"