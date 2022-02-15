Daily Sports Smile: Valentine’s Day provides heartwarming moments across sports

Love is in the air!

As the sports world enjoyed the thrill of Super Bowl 56 this weekend, Valentine’s Day brought a different vibe on Monday. Several athletes displayed their love for significant others. All were heartwarming moments as they celebrated the special day.

Here is a roundup of the top storylines around Valentine’s Day.

Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp became a Super Bowl champion on Sunday. However, it wasn’t the biggest moment of the evening. Rapp proposed to his longtime girlfriend Dani Johnson after his team hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Johnson said yes and embraced with Rapp. The happy couple are high school sweethearts and expressed their love in a touching way.

Fellow Rams teammate Van Jefferson also has reason to celebrate. His wife, Samaria, gave birth to a beautiful son. Jefferson celebrated the victory but immediately left to go be with his family. He later posted on Instagram with his newborn.

Across the world, Valentine’s Day was celebrated at the Winter Olympics. Several athletes competed as couples during the Games.

Ice dance skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates performed together at the Olympics. They are reigning U.S. national champions.

"I feel like skating together and being a couple off the ice made us into a mature couple very quickly," Bates told USA TODAY. "It kind of made us grow together."

Alpine skiers Marie-Michele Gagnon and Travis Ganong represent Canada and the United States respectively. They got engaged last year and celebrated Valentine’s Day at the Olympics.

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin and Norway skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde are one of the newest couples at the Winter Olympics. They began dating last year and made things official in June.

Check out the other couples at the Winter Olympics here.

Valentine’s Day was special for those in sports. Continue to celebrate love throughout your day with a smile.