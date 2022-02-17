'No truth' to report Deshaun Watson eyeing Buccaneers, Vikings as destinations

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson isn't eyeing any specific trade destinations ahead of free agency, according to his agent.

Despite a report this week suggesting Watson was focused on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings, Watson's agent told NFL insider Josina Anderson those talks hadn't yet occurred.

“We haven’t had any talks among ourselves or with teams about possible destinations as we are focused on clearing Deshaun’s name at this time," he said.

If a team were interested in trading for Watson this offseason, the Buccaneers seem like a logical fit with Tom Brady announcing his retirement. The Minnesota Vikings, meanwhile, have quarterback Kirk Cousins under contract for a $45 million cap hit next season. Cousins is set to become a free agent in 2023.

Watson did not appear in a game for the Texans this season while facing 22 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct. He is also the subject of a criminal investigation by the Houston Police Department.