Daily Sports Smile: Los Angeles Rams celebrate Super Bowl 56 victory with epic parade

The Los Angeles Rams celebrated through Hollywood during their Super Bowl 56 victory parade on Wednesday.

Several fans lined the streets as the Rams arrived in style. Everyone was all smiles as the Vince Lombardi trophy stayed in Los Angeles. Cooper Kupp rocked a Los Angeles Lakers jersey and Aaron Donald was shirtless throughout.

CITY OF CHAMPIONS: Rams' West Coast party celebrates more than NFL title in 'City of Champions'

It was a celebration long worth the wait. On Sunday, the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to secure their first Super Bowl victory since 1999. The championship run was magical, and many urged the Rams to run it back again.

"We built a super team," Donald told the crowd. "We can bring a super team back. We can run it back."

There are several questions regarding the roster. Both Donald and Rams head coach Sean McVay are reportedly pondering their futures. The upcoming offseason will see several key playmakers enter free agency.

OPINION: Why Aaron Donald retirement at age 30 would be a major blow to the NFL

Those concerns were for another day. The Rams basked in their moment under the California sun.

Earlier this week, the Rams also got fitted for their Super Bowl championship rings. The team shared a video of the heartwarming moment on social media. The process was truly special for all the players including longtime left tackle Andrew Whitworth.

Whitworth is a 16-year NFL veteran and finally got his chance to win a Super Bowl. He bestowed a giant smile during his ring sizing.

The Rams now sit atop the NFL mountaintop. The nucleus is together for a potential run at another Super Bowl title. How the offseason unfolds will offer a clearer picture of whether they can indeed run it back again.