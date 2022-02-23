Aaron Rodgers gains clarity with NFL offseason detox, and other stories you should know

USA TODAY Sports+

Aaron Rodgers is coming back to the Green Bay Packers. Or is he? New developments in the cases against Deshaun Watson. Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores has a new job with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFL offseason kicks off with franchise tags, NFL Scouting Combine and free agency.

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon, alongside Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what's it called?

"It's a Football Podcast!"