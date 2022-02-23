Aaron Rodgers gains clarity with NFL offseason detox, and other stories you should know
Aaron Rodgers is coming back to the Green Bay Packers. Or is he? New developments in the cases against Deshaun Watson. Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores has a new job with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFL offseason kicks off with franchise tags, NFL Scouting Combine and free agency.
CLARITY:Aaron Rodgers doesn't make decision on retirement, but Packers QB drops hints
BRIAN FLORES:‘I think race played a role in my firing' by the Miami Dolphins
Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon, alongside Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.
But, what's it called?
"It's a Football Podcast!"