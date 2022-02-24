Daily Sports Smile: Bill Belichick Foundation distributes $385,000 in scholarships and grants

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is helping students in need. This week, the Bill Belichick Foundation distributed $385,000 in scholarships and grants to 13 high school student athletes and 32 athletic programs in need.

The foundation aims to bring the values of the Belichick family to the athletic leaders of tomorrow. The values include a love of sports, coaching and team building.

Since its 2013 inception, the foundation has handed out over $2.6 million in scholarships. This year, Belichick helped provide $10,000 donations to each of the selected 32 athletic programs.

"We continue to be inspired by coaches, athletic directors, and volunteers for various sports programs who align their goals with ours and I'm proud that the Foundation can support 32 athletic organizations who will use the funds to build stronger teams," Belichick said in an official statement via the Patriots website.

The selected high school student athletes each play one sport and hold a 3.0 GPA or higher. Each student received $5,000 in scholarships and attend schools around the country.

This season, Belichick helped lead the Patriots to a 10-7 overall record. They advanced to the NFL playoffs before falling to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round.

Belichick has coached the Patriots for 22 seasons. In his tenure, the organization has won six Super Bowls and turned in a .720 winning percentage.