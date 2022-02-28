NFL announces five teams playing 2022 international games, including Packers overseas debut

The NFL is expanding its international reach for the 2022 season.

The league announced the five home teams for the international games across three countries Monday, including three games in London and two additional games in Mexico City and Munich, Germany.

The Green Bay Packers highlight the list of NFL teams heading overseas. They are the lone team that has never played internationally. The Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints will also play in London.

The Arizona Cardinals return to Mexico City. In 2005, the Cardinals hosted the San Francisco 49ers in the first regular-season game in the country. The organization also has a home international marketing area in Mexico.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers headline the Germany game. They will play in the first regular-season game in the country. The NFL will hold multiple games in Munich and Frankfurt across the next four years.

"We are very excited to be staging five games outside the United States in 2022 and thank the clubs for their continued commitment to growing the sport internationally," NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business and League Events Peter O'Reilly said in a statement. "Our fans in Germany, Mexico and the UK can look forward to seeing some of the most iconic names and biggest stars in the League and enjoying an incredible series of events."

Since 2013, The Jaguars have played multiple games in London. They return to Wembley Stadium this season. Owner Shad Khan is excited to continue their tradition of making London feel like a second home.

“Wembley is a significant part of our identity and brand in London and throughout the UK,” Khan said in a press release. “Most important, Wembley is where our Union Jax fans want us to play. Wembley is where our fans, including those making the trip from the US, want to be. After a three-year absence, the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming back to Wembley Stadium. We're looking forward to the homecoming!”

The NFL will announce the opponents for each game at a later date. The international games take place at Wembley Stadium, Tottenham Spur Stadium, Estadio Azteca and FC Bayern Munich Stadium.

The NFL featured two international games last.

The Atlanta Falcons defeated the New York Jets in Week 5. The following week, the Jaguars ended a 20-game losing streak with a 23-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins.