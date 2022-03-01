Daily Sports Smile: Relive vintage Tampa Bay Buccaneers ‘creamsicle’ uniform moments

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are turning back the clock for the 2023 season. On Monday, the Buccaneers announced they are bringing back their signature “creamsicle” uniforms.

The special alternates will be available for throwback games.

The Buccaneers initially planned to bring back the uniform this season. However, the team mentioned that global supply chain issues delayed their arrival. According to the official team website, the 2023 season is the earliest that Nike can finish production.

Regardless, the vintage orange uniforms are a fan favorite. The Buccaneers wore the uniforms during their inaugural season in 1976. The uniform stuck with the organization through the 1996 campaign before the primary colors changed to correlate with their Pewter helmets.

The Buccaneers had several memories in the iconic uniforms. They made the NFL playoffs in 1979 and it culminated with a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

Two years later, the Buccaneers made the 1981 playoffs. They followed the campaign with another playoff berth in 1982. Both times, they were ousted by the Dallas Cowboys.

Former quarterback Doug Williams was a big reason for the success. He is one of the memorable players to wear the vintage uniforms. He appeared in 67 games and turned in a 33-33-1 record with the Buccaneers.

In five seasons, he had multiple 3,000-yard seasons including 20 touchdowns in 1980. He was joined by running back Ricky Bell and Lee Roy Selmon as stars on the team.

Bell rushed for over 1,000 yards in 1979 and Selmon registered 11 sacks en route to his Hall of Fame career.

Despite the short success, the orange uniforms were also apart of some tough seasons. The Buccaneers struggled for most of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Fans still showed their support. The popular “creamsicle” jerseys are big part of Buccaneers’ history as well as pop culture. The uniform’s return alongside “Bucco Bruce” has been a long time coming for the organization.

It’s been 10 years since the Buccaneers wore the alternate uniforms. They were regular for throwback games from 2009 through 2012.

Now, they will return and introduce a new audience to the history of the Buccaneers and their standing in the league.