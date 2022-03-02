QB questions about Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Jimmy G. Bucs hold hope for Brady return

USA TODAY Sports+

The Arizona Cardinals say Kyler Murray is in the long-term plans despite his agent's words and social media mystery. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo deals with injury and contract questions. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers leave the light on for Tom Brady. The insiders share the latest during NFL Scouting Combine week.

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon, alongside Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what's it called?

"It's a Football Podcast!"