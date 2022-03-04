Daily Sports Smile: Jacksonville Jaguars host local athletes for 2nd annual High School QB Skills Challenge

The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted some of the top high school quarterbacks at TIAA Bank Field this past weekend. The talented athletes hit the gridiron to test their skills during a special challenge in front of team personnel.

Jaguars head coach Doug Peterson was in attendance to offer words of wisdom. Peterson played 14 NFL seasons. However, he was not drafted out of college. He encouraged the athletes to keep working hard and mentioned that success will come.

"Don’t let people tell you can’t," Peterson told the athletes. "Don’t let people tell you, you aren’t good enough, not big enough, not strong enough. You just work hard every single day and great things are going to happen."

Each athlete got a chance to leave their mark at a variety of stations. They were able to showcase accuracy and arm strength through the drills.

There were over 100 local athletes that participated. Each came from local high schools and girls flag football leagues. The event helped reinforce the fundamentals and the fun of playing football.

"It’s a blast to be honest to come out here," Jaguars receiver Jamal Agnew told local reporters via FloridaHSFootball.com. "To get to watch some football, watch the next generation come out here and compete. Most importantly have fun. Honestly, it’s a good networking opportunity.

"Like I told them you are meeting all these kids from different cities, different high schools and you never you might compete some of these guys in college or end up playing in the next level."

The Jaguars finished 3-14 last season. This offseason, the team has a new mentality under Peterson. The Super Bowl head coach brings a lot of experience to the overall roster.

This week, the Jaguars will also focus on the NFL Scouting Combine. They hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and plan add another impact player to the roster.