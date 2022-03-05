Cincinnati Bengals plan to franchise tag Jessie Bates, despite safety not wanting designation

The Cincinnati Bengals want Jessie Bates to stay.

The Super Bowl 56 runners-up are close to applying the franchise tag to Bates as the two sides continue to negotiate a long-term extension, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Bates expressed his desire to remain with the Bengals earlier this offseason, but said he didn’t want to play under the one-year franchise tag in 2022. The tag for safeties is projected at $13.5 million.

“Hopefully I'm not under a franchise tag. That's something that needs to be discussed as NFLPA a little bit," Bates said last month on NFL Network. "Some of the top guys got hurt under a franchise tag. It's tough. You only get one shot at this.”

Cincinnati drafted the safety in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Wake Forest product has 408 tackles, 35 pass deflections and 10 interceptions in his career.

Bates emerged as one of the top safeties in the NFL the last two seasons. He had a breakout season in 2020, earning second-team All-Pro honors and was Pro Football Focus’ highest graded safety. In 2021, Bates tallied 88 tackles, four pass deflections and one interception.

He was a central figure on a stingy Bengals defense that stunned the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and nearly won Super Bowl LVI again the champion Los Angeles Rams.

