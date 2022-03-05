Daily Sports Smile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers host fourth annual Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcomed 70 local girls flag football teams for the ultimate round-robin tournament. On Thursday, each team began their quest to win and be crowned champions on the gridiron.

The tournament runs throughout the weekend. The games will be held at the University of South Florida and feature teams throughout the state of Florida.

The preseason event also serves as a precursor to the Florida High School Association flag football season that officially begins on March 7.

Now in it’s fourth season, the Buccaneers continued to elevate the special tournament. Several team personnel were on hand to witness the action. Players like Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs joined the festivities on Thursday.

"We want to show you our support," Smith told the participants via the Buccaneers official website. "I commend you for showcasing your talent and being your very best. You all are the gateway to big things out here in the world. I have a beautiful daughter who is 19 months-old and you all are the standard and setting the way. Shoutout to all of you ladies!"

On Saturday, the Buccaneers will also welcome three National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) programs. Thomas University, Warner University and Webber International will compete in regular season games.

The Buccaneers are one of many NFL teams that continue to spotlight girls flag football and introducing the sport to a wider audience.