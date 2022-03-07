Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to use franchise tag on Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin knows all too well about the franchise tag.

Godwin was given the designation in 2021, and he’s a likely candidate to play under the same pact in 2022.

The Buccaneers plan to apply the franchise tag to the Pro Bowler before the window expires Tuesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The Bucs and Godwin are still hopeful a long-term deal can be reached.

Godwin recorded 342 catches, 4643 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns over the last five seasons in Tampa Bay. He led the Bucs in catches and receiving yards in two of the last three seasons.

The 2017 third-round pick had team-highs in targets (127), receptions (98) and receiving yards (1,103) last season despite suffering a season-ending ACL injury in Week 15.

Godwin is expected to make a full recovery, and the team that drafted him wants him to stay in Tampa.

“He’s really overachieved in relation to where he was drafted and where we got him. It’s hard to imagine the Buccaneers offense without Chris Godwin,” Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “We love to have him back and we’ll continue to try to work towards that.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports+ NFL Insider Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.