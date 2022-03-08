Aaron Rodgers deal boosts Green Bay Packers’ Super Bowl 57 odds

Aaron Rodgers’ decision to remain in Green Bay Packers lifted the team's odds to win Super Bowl 57.

Tipico Sportsbook moved the Packers' odds of winning the championship from 13/1 to 10/1. Betting service BetOnline.ag moved them from 11/1 to 8/1.

"It's no secret the reigning MVP makes your team better," Tipico spokesman Sunny Gupta said. "With the way (back-up) Jordan Love struggled last year in the starting role, the Packers looked to lock up Rodgers by whatever number necessary."

Tipico has Green Bay tied with the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams as NFC favorites, but still behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, who are tied at 7/1.

The Packers had already surpassed the Rams in recent weeks at BetOnline.ag. Tuesday's news also moved them past the Kansas City Chiefs (17/2), but they remained behind the Buffalo Bills (7/1).

The Packers earned the NFC’s lone bye last season with the best conference record.

Rodgers, 38, and Packers executives are reportedly working on a four-year, $200-million extension that keeps the defending MVP at Lambeau Field — perhaps until his retirement.

“It was widely assumed by our oddsmakers that Aaron Rodgers would be returning, but after today’s news of his new contract, the public jumped on the Packers even more,” BetOnline Sportsbook Manager Adam Burns said. “The reported length of the contract gives Rodgers one less thing to consistently have to discuss and keeps his main focus on the Packers winning a second Super Bowl during his regime."

OPINION:These five NFL quarterback dominoes could fall after Aaron Rodgers' return to Packers