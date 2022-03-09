What offseason? Aaron Rodgers returns, Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz move on

USA TODAY Sports+

Aaron Rodgers is staying with the Green Bay Packers. Russell Wilson is going to the Denver Broncos. And, the Washington Commanders trade for Carson Wentz amid a 20-year revolving door at the quarterback position. The NFL insiders discuss the biggest deals of the week, franchise tags and the suspension of Calvin Ridley.

What offseason?

ON THE MOVE:Washington Commanders to acquire QB Carson Wentz from Indianapolis Colts in trade

OPINION:Aaron Rodgers must win another Super Bowl to maintain status among NFL greats

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon, alongside Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what's it called?

"It's a Football Podcast!"