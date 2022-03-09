Daily Sports Smile: Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess surprises mom with new car

Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess has enjoyed the last few months. The talented defender just completed his second NFL season that culminated with a Super Bowl 56 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

This week, Burgess added another memorable moment. He surprised his mother with a new car in a heartwarming video shared on social media.

“Thank you mom for everything,” Burgess wrote on his personal Instagram account.

A lot of NFL players commented on the special gesture. Los Angeles teammates Jordan Fuller and Van Jefferson were excited by the video. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson also offered praise for the amazing moment.

This season, Burgess appeared in 16 games. He made two starts in the playoffs and recorded seven combined tackles.

Burgess was a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played four seasons at Utah and was a All-Pac-12 honorable mention in his senior campaign.