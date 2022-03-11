Daily Sports Smile: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake, punter AJ Cole read books to local students

The Las Vegas Raiders spent time in their community this month. Raiders running back Kenyan Drake and punter AJ Cole participated in Nevada Reading Week by reading to over 300 students at a local elementary school.

Both players read to three different classes. The students were able to engage and ask questions to each athlete. Cole read “The Couch Potato” to some of the students. He said that it was his passion to help encourage the classes to further their education.

"It kind of encouraged them to go outside and spend time with their friends in the real world and stay off their phones and stay off screens,” Cole said in a special video shared on the Raiders official website.

Drake agreed. He was excited to spend time in the community with the students.

"It is always a great experience to come out in the community especially when it deals with children," Drake said. "I feel like reading is a gateway to learning and children are our future. So, it is really important to mirror those two together to make sure we are really building camaraderie in our community."

The Raiders have participated in the Nevada Reading Week for three years. It is a statewide initiative to celebrate reading in schools.

This season, the Raiders will prepare for the 2022 campaign. It will be the first season under new head coach Josh McDaniels.