Daily Sports Smile: Pro Bowl left tackle Andrew Whitworth carries NFL legacy into retirement

Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth officially announced his retirement Tuesday, but the Super Bowl champion told his most loyal supporters more than a month ago.

As blue and yellow confetti fell around Whitworth, following the Rams 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, he told his four young children the time had come to end his 16-year professional football run.

"That was daddy's last football game," he said to his children in a video captured by NFL films. “I’m going to be a better dad. I’m going to be around more.”

The two-time All-Pro selection was a crucial part of the championship victory at SoFi Stadium, protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford's blindside. Coach Sean McVay signed Whitworth five years ago as one of his first free agent acquisitions.

"Five years ago, I was told I was a little too old, and I was told maybe my time was done," Whitworth said during the Rams championship parade while clutching the Vince Lombardi trophy. "And I tell you this: for every person out there who has ever doubted what you've done, bet on yourself because, five years later, I'm holding this trophy up, and I am 40 years old."

MORE:Los Angeles Rams' Andrew Whitworth retires after 16 years, capped by first Super Bowl ring

Whitworth, 40, started 235 games through 11 seasons with the Bengals and the last five seasons with the Rams. He was the oldest offensive lineman to start in a Super Bowl and the oldest player to start at left tackle.

Whitworth was also universally liked among his peers and regularly contributes to community outreach programs, including helping those facing housing insecurity, participating in the Make-A-Wish Foundation and donating to the Social Justice Fund.

"There is nobody that has had a bigger impact than Andrew Whitworth on establishing the foundation, the culture of 'We Not Me' and being a part of something bigger than yourself," McVay said.

In addition to the Super Bowl title, the four-time Pro Bowler won the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

In his acceptance speech earlier this year, Whitworth shared his mantra.

"It is a blessing and not a burden to carry on this NFL legacy," he said.

Though his days on the field are over, the Pro Bowler didn't close the door of stepping away from the game completely.

"The next chapter is exciting, and I can't wait to fall in love with football in a whole new way," Whitworth said in his farewell speech. "My chapter as football player No. 77 has ended, but I can't wait to see how my football story continues."