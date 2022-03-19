Daily Sports Smile: Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson, Ciara visit local children’s hospital

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson spent time in the local community this week. Wilson joined his wife Ciara in visiting local youth at the Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Colo.

Wilson spent time interacting with everyone and read his children’s book “Why Not You?” to the audience. He was all smiles as he took photos and spread cheer to those that need it most.

"We’re super excited to be here," Wilson said in a special video shared on his social media account. "You know, I think that we had some amazing experiences along the way. I think the amazing part is that it is about the families. It is about the love ones and the people that surround them and the belief that there are better days. It's about the nurses and the doctors; it's a beautiful team effort."

Wilson routinely spent time visiting local youth in Seattle. This season, he won the 2021 Bart Starr Award that recognizes outstanding leadership on and off the field. His Why Not You Foundation recently helped raise $2.7 million to the Immuno Heroes Campaign.

RELATED: Russell Wilson opens up on split from the Seattle Seahawks

The Broncos acquired Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month. He brings veteran experience to an emerging roster. The Seahawks received multiple NFL Draft picks and a trio of players.

Former Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris were the players included in the deal.

"We're here for one thing and that's to win,” Wilson said in his introductory press conference. "That's to win at the highest level, often. I'm excited about it. I'm excited about the journey, so Broncos country, let's ride."