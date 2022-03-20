Daily Sports Smile: Miami Dolphins help prepare 500 meals for local families in need

The Miami Dolphins are lending a helping hand to the local community. The organization has partnered with local groups and restaurants to provide nutritious meals for families in need.

Recently, the Dolphins teamed with FARE (Food Allergy Research and Education) to prepare 500 meals at Hard Rock Stadium. The meals were distributed to families and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami among others.

The partnership with FARE aims to provide allergen-friendly meals. According to the FARE website, 32 million Americans live with food allergies. The organization looks to raise awareness through research and education.

The joint effort is a part of the Dolphins’ efforts to bridge the gap of food insecurity with healthier choices. In 2020, the Dolphins began their food relief program through their foundation.

The initiative provides meals to those in the Miami Garden communities. The Dolphins prepared 462,228 meals within 12 months of the program’s onset.

The Dolphins plan to continue making an impact in their community. They have worked with several groups in the area to help those in need.

On the field, the Dolphins have revamped their roster ahead of the 2022 season. The team signed top running back Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert.

NFL veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and receiver Cedrick Wilson also agreed to a new contracts for the upcoming campaign.

The free-agency moves will coincide with the first season under new head coach Mike McDaniel as the Dolphins look to compete in the AFC East division.