Rob Gronkowski on fence about returning to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski hasn't made a decision about playing this year.

The five-time Pro Bowl tight end is still determining whether he would like to retire or return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said Wednesday.

“I talked to Tampa and I told them he’s still undecided,” Rosenhaus told reporters at the Miami Dolphins' introductory press conference for his other client, Tyreek Hill.

“I don’t know when he’s going to make a decision," Rosenhaus said. "He told me he needs some time to figure out whether he wants to play.”

Gronkowski followed Tom Brady to Tampa Bay and won a Super Bowl in 2020. After two seasons with the Buccaneers, Brady decided to retire from the NFL before quickly ending his retirement after 41 days.

Rosenhaus said he believes Brady’s return could influence Gronkowski’s decision.

“I would think so,” he said. “We are talking to Tampa and they offered the opportunity for Rob to come back, obviously. He’s honestly undecided.”

Gronkowski caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns last season. He caught 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020 for the Buccaneers.