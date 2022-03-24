Daily Sports Smile: Tyreek Hill expresses gratitude to Chiefs organization after trade

NFL star Tyreek Hill is heading to the Miami Dolphins. The six-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Dolphins in a blockbuster trade on Wednesday. In return, the Kansas City Chiefs received five draft picks in exchange for the talented receiver.

Hill thanked the Chiefs for his time with the organization. He amassed 479 receptions, 6,630 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns in his tenure. Hill also won one Super Bowl and was named a three-time All-Pro as well.

"Thank you to the Chiefs organization for believing in me," Hill wrote in his statement. "I'll never forget getting the call in 2016 that my dream to play in the NFL was coming true. I worked hard every day to show my appreciation for you taking a chance on me."

Hill joined the Chiefs as a fifth-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. He quickly produced as a vertical threat in the offense. His elite speed helped transform the Chiefs’ offense alongside superstar teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

The Dolphins have invested in their offense this season. Hill is the latest player to join the organization and will form a dynamic duo next to second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins also revamped their backfield with running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. The offensive line was fortified with free-agent Terron Armstead as well.

Hill will reportedly get a contract extension with the Dolphins. He is expected to receive a four-year deal worth $120 million.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach thanked Hill for his time with the organization. He wished him well as he continues his NFL career.

"It’s hard to put into words what Tyreek has meant to Chiefs Kingdom," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. "He’s a special player, one of the best in franchise history. He’s been a large part of our success, including our Super Bowl championship run. This decision was incredibly difficult, but we felt it was a necessary move in the best interest of the team, and also for Tyreek. We wish him the best as he continues his career."

Hill agreed with the decision. He said that Kansas City will always have a spot in his heart.

"To the fans, thank you for your support," Hill said. Playing for you has been one of the greatest things I have done in my life. Your energy, passion, and loyalty for the team is indescribable. It was an honor to play in front of you."