Who said what? NFL annual league meeting recap

Bruce Arians stepped off the field and into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers front office. Lamar Jackson quieted rumors. The NFL met for their annual league meeting and agreed to change the OT rules. And the insiders put their knowledge to the test in a game of "who said what."

OPINION:Bruce Arians' handoff to Todd Bowles suits the coach who pushed NFL to think differently

I LOVE MY RAVENS:Lamar Jackson responds to 'false narrative' of possible Baltimore departure

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what's it called?

"It's a Football Podcast!"