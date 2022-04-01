Daily Sports Smile: Rams help paint special murals to inspire local Los Angeles students

The Los Angeles Rams spent time giving back to the local community this week. The Rams partnered with UNIFY Financial Credit Union and City Year Los Angeles (CYLA) for a special project to inspire students at Woodworth-Monroe K-8 Academy in Inglewood.

Several volunteers took part in the community service. Rams cornerback David Long Jr. was among team personnel in attendance. Long helped paint inspiring messages for students around campus. He was joined by Rams mascot Rampage and former NFL player Chris Draft among others.

"There's a quote, 'The highest human act is to inspire,' and I think that's really important because you can be inspired in a variety of ways," Long said via the Rams official team website. "It doesn't just have to be through football. It can be simple like knowing the Rams are here, back in the schools. That can inspire someone to go above and beyond."

The new murals featured some heartwarming quotes. One of the top murals featured the quote "You are a Masterpiece" on an outside campus wall. Each message was aimed at helping local students feel welcomed and appreciated.

Woodworth-Monroe Academy Principal Stuart Caldwell was appreciative for the school beautification project. Caldwell told the Rams official website that the new murals will bring a positive energy for students.

"This is the kind of stuff that touches our hearts," Caldwell said.

This season, the Rams have continued to foster relationships in their community. They have worked with CYLA to help create better learning environments for students in need.

The Rams also revealed a special initiative for elementary kids. Earlier this month, the organization launched the Rams Readers literacy program to encourage reading in schools. Alongside the initiative, the Rams debuted their children’s book "Ride with Rampage."

Fans can find the children’s book on Amazon, SoFi Stadium or the Michaelson Entertainment website. The proceeds will go to the Rams community outreach programs.