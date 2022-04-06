Daily Sports Smile: Julie, Zach Ertz announce they are expecting their first child

United States women's national team defender Julie Ertz and NFL tight end Zach Ertz are expecting their first child.

The two-time World Cup champion, Julie, and Super Bowl winner, Zach, posted the announcement to their social media accounts Monday. The posts featured pictures of the couple, who married in 2017.

"Adding to our starting lineup… Baby Ertz!" Julie captioned her Instagram post.

Zach, 31, joined the Arizona Cardinals from the Philadelphia Eagles last season and signed a free-agent contract in May to remain with the Cardinals. Between the two teams, Ertz hauled in 74 catches and scored five touchdowns last season.

Julie, 30, who was born in Arizona, has made more than 100 appearances for the U.S. national soccer team since 2013. She played professionally for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League before being traded to 2021 expansion team Angel City FC last year. She has yet to feature for the team in Los Angeles. The club previously said it did not expect Julie to play this season after her name did not appear on the preseason roster.

“Julie is not planning to play in the 2022 season," an Angel City spokesperson told The Equalizer. "But we hold her rights so should something change, she would play for ACFC.”