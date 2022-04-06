Getting Paid: Unpacking the biggest NFL contracts of the 2022 offseason

USA TODAY Sports+

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs became the latest NFL player to cash in on a big guaranteed contract. Is this a new trend for the league? The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints made the first big draft trade. Are the Eagles preparing a back-up plan to quarterback Jalen Hurts? Colin Kaepernick showed off his passing abilities at the University of Michigan’s Maize and Blue Spring Game. Does he have a real shot at a return to the league?

And, the insiders test their NFL Draft history knowledge.

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2022:Eagles-Saints trade changes first-round outlook

OPINION:Colin Kaepernick continues coloring outside the lines, but is NFL career over?

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon, alongside Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what's it called?

"It's a Football Podcast!"