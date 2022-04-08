Daily Sports Smile: Miami students surprised with tickets to inaugural Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

MIAMI GARDENS — More than 20 lucky students participating in a Formula One-focused school program in Miami received tickets to the Miami Grand Prix.

“There’s a buzz all across South Florida, and we’re fortunate to have this done right here in our community,” City of Miami Gardens mayor Rodney Harris said. “These kids are being given an opportunity to being exposed to something they would probably never see in their lives.”

F1 is Schools is an international STEM competition for young students to work in small groups to build and race model F1 cars. Along with Miami Gardens and Seeking Education Empowers Knowledge (S.E.E.K), F1 in Schools is dedicated to introducing students to design, engineering, project management, branding, marketing and teamwork.

Miami will be the 11th location in the United States to host a F1 race when the Grand Prix comes to the Miami International Autodrome — built specifically for the event. The race takes place at the Miami Dolphins' home, Hard Rock Stadium, May 6-8.

Retired racecar driver Willy T. Ribbs, the first Black man to test a F1 car and race in the Indianapolis 500, spoke to students at the event held at Bunche Park in Miami Gardens. Ribbs is a diversity and inclusion representative for F1.

While the students received race tickets, their program instructors received tickets to see award-winning Colombian artist Maluma perform at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood May 5.

The Miami Grand Prix will be held annually for the next 10 years at Hard Rock Stadium.

The event this year will be the first of two F1 races in America during the 2022 F1 World Championship — the second will be held in Austin, Texas. F1 also added The Strip in Las Vegas as a 2023 location.