Daily Sports Smile: Giants sign OT Roy Mbaeteka, who was mentored by Osi Umenyiora

The New York Giants added to their offensive line by free agent Roy Mbaeteka this week. The signing was special due to Mbaeteka’s connection to former Giants star Osi Umenyiora.

Umenyiora has mentored Mbaeteka since meeting him in Nigeria. Last year, he saw Mbaeteka at a football camp and the duo developed a strong bond.

Mbaeteka began to learn the pro game and was selected to the NFL Academy in London. Later, he was chosen to be apart of the 2022 International Player Pathway program.

Umenyiora told the Giants official website that Mbaeteka has a chance to develop into a productive NFL athlete. He raved about how imposing Mbaeteka is in person. The talented prospect stands at 6-foot-9 and weighs 320 pounds.

"He is big, strong, physical, extremely intelligent, very athletic," Umenyiora said. "He's built to play offensive tackle in the league. In fact, he reminds me quite a bit of (former NFL lineman) Kareem McKenzie. He has the same temperament. He's very smart, but he's a very athletic player."

Umenyiora has helped several African players in his career. He lived in Nigeria as a young child and is a founding member of NFL Africa. In recent years, Umenyiora has worked with different camps throughout Africa.

"We've had camps in South Africa, Ghana, Senegal,” Umenyiora said. “I have scouts in these locations and they're looking for the best athletes we can find and once we find them, we bring them to a location and we start to train them."