Daily Sports Smile: J.J. Watt reacts to custom fan socks during London trip

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt is no stranger to fan love. However, there are occasions where even the NFL All-Pro can receive a welcomed surprise.

Watt was met by one of his biggest fans while visiting London, England. He took photos with the fan and noticed she was wearing custom socks featuring his likeness. Watt was blown away with the signature item.

He took to Twitter to show love for the outpouring support.

"Landed in London, went for a walk around and was stopped by this woman who immediately said, 'no way!' and started rolling up her pant legs,” Watt said. "(I) wasn’t sure what to expect at that moment, but my own face wouldn’t have made the top 5 guesses. Next level fan love, thank you!"

The special photo went viral. It led to more fans reaching out and sharing their experience in meeting the NFL superstar.

Watt shared some of his favorite moments. He mentioned that he really enjoyed taking photos with fans on the London streets.

"I don’t know if it’s the fish n’ chips or the afternoon tea, but I’m absolutely glowing over here," Watt joked in another tweet.

Last season, Watt played in seven games with the Cardinals. He missed time with a shoulder injury but returned in the NFL Playoffs.

He registered three tackles in a 34-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card round.