More than an athlete. The latest from around the NFL

The NFL mourns the sudden death of Dwayne Haskins. The insiders discuss the heartbreak and impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the league as a whole.

The offseason continues with questions around Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates. The Washington Commanders might have engaged in "unlawful" financial conduct, according to Congress. And the NFL insiders test their knowledge of the USFL, which breaks its 37-year hiatus April 16.

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what's it called?

"It's a Football Podcast!"