Daily Sports Smile: First-round WNBA pick gets congratulatory phone call from Tom Brady

After being selected seventh overall by the Dallas Wings in the first round of Monday's WNBA draft, former Northwestern guard Veronica Burton received one congratulatory call that stood out from the rest.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady offered a personal congratulations to the newest WNBA budding stars.

Brady congratulated Burton on her selection and many collegiate accolades, including being a four-time Big Ten steals leader and an All-American. The seven-time Super Bowl champion wished her well as she begins her professional career.

"Hey Veronica, what's up?" Brady said by phone in a video posted by the league. "I just wanted to congratulate you on being drafted."

The former New England Patriots quarterback said on the call he has long known Burton and her family — which is no surprise given that Burton grew up in Newton, Massachusetts. Her father, Steve Burton, has worked as a sports television personality covering the Patriots since 1994. Brady joined the Patriots in 2000 and played in New England for 20 seasons.

Burton attended Newton South High School in the suburbs of Boston and was a two-time Boston Globe All-Scholastic Super Teamer before enrolling at Northwestern. She also wears No. 12 on her jersey — like Brady.

The Burton family has produced several talented Division 1 athletes, including Veronica's brother Austin, a quarterback at Purdue, and sister Kendall, a former guard at Villanova. Burton's grandfather, Ron Burton, was a first-round NFL draft pick by the Patriots in 1960.