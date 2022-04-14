Following Matt Ryan trade, Atlanta Falcons rebuild is chance to win back fans | Opinion

If you walk into any local Atlanta establishment, there is a good chance the Atlanta Falcons are a topic of conversation. The dialogue varies each day, but the main question remains the same.

“What’s up with those darn Falcons?”

It is a simple question that masks deeply rooted pain among the fan base. For much of the last decade, the Falcons have been haunted by ghosts of the past.

"Once they prove they can win and not blow colossal leads on the regular, then they'll win the fan base back," Falcons fan Damian Reynolds told USA TODAY Sports+. "As the cliché goes: 'Gotta see it to believe it.'"

We all remember the Super Bowl 51 collapse, when the New England Patriots overcame a 28–3 deficit to defeat Atlanta.

Six years later, it’s still a sore spot for Falcons’ fans. The lasting image of Tom Brady and the Patriots hoisting the Vince Lombardi trophy encapsulates an eerie acronym for the fanbase.

F.A.L.C.O.N.S. = Fans Always Left Counting On Next Season.

The acronym took on a bigger meaning this offseason when the Falcons traded franchise star Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. Ryan, who spent 14 seasons with the organization, walked out the door after the Falcons' failed pursuit of embattled NFL star Deshaun Watson.

With his departure, the Falcons are on the hook for over $40 million in dead money this season. Couple that with the departures of free agents Foye Oluokun and Russell Gage. Add in the NFL suspending Calvin Ridley for gambling and the Falcons have just one third-round pick to show for their troubles.

For the fans, it continued a holding pattern longing for better days.

Need for change

Tom Dunn, a life-long Falcons fan, knows a turnaround won't be easy.

He's held season-tickets since 1979, is present for every home game and travels to road contests. He tasted pure joy following the 1998 NFC Championship Game. He witnessed the rise and fall of quarterback Michael Vick. He felt the electricity whenever wide receiver Julio Jones took over a game.

The Falcons must win back their fans.

"I support what they are trying to do, as it is time for a rebuild," Dunn said. "It's hard for me to imagine how things could've been handled more badly."

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith — who both joined in 2021 — maintain the organization is not undergoing a rebuild.

Instead, they said the team is in a transitional period until the 2023 offseason.

"We are taking it on the chin this year," Fontenot said in a news conference. "It is our job to find value in free agency, draft well and put a good football team on the field this year, even with that dead cap. It’s an obstacle, but we look at it as an opportunity.

"It’s our job and we are not making excuses about it."

But the fanbase has heard this rhetoric before.

"They are just a victim of circumstances, but it makes everyone look incompetent," Dunn said of the Falcons.

Fontenot and Smith are not responsible for all of the blame, but they are in charge of fixing mistakes that plagued the organization for years.

How did the Falcons get to a place were other NFL fans make jokes and social media memes about them?

It started long before they arrived.

City of Excellence

It’s been a rough road. Atlanta is a city that thrives off excitement and star power. Just look at the successes of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United and Georgia Bulldogs. All won championships and their attendance is buzzing.

The Atlanta Hawks have NBA superstar Trae Young and just made a deep run in the playoffs. His star power is grabbing the attention of the next generation of basketball fans.

Then, there are the Falcons. A team that once grasped the electricity, now operating without energy.

Many fans still clamor for the Michael Vick experience. Attendance jumped from a season crowd total of 425,717 in 2001 — Vick's rookie season — to a season total that averaged 561,974 over then next five years with the quarterback. The Falcons season total attendance in 2021 was 540,690.

"Vick was the first Falcon where fans came to the away games just to see him," Dunn said. "He was exciting even when they lost. That is probably a good part of the reason why a certain portion of the fan base turned on Ryan."

It could be why many pushed for Watson to join the team. His ability to create dazzling plays would’ve offered a glimpse of the days when Vick was a walking highlight reel.

However, that is just one section of the fan base. Others just wanted to win, and it didn’t matter if those wins were pretty. But the organization didn’t win on a regular basis.

Alongside the 28-3 Super Bowl collapse in 2016 — when the Patriots mounted the largest comeback in the game’s history to win 34-28 in overtime — there was the NFC Championship loss to the San Francisco 49ers in 2012 and the 24-2 debacle against the New York Giants in 2011.

The Falcons have now missed the playoffs four consecutive seasons. They have a combined record of 25-40 during that time.

A lot of blame landed on Ryan and the previous regime. Now, they are no longer associated with the organization. What's left is an uninspiring roster and a bevy of draft picks.

Rise up

The Falcons must hit on their 2022 NFL Draft selections. It's the quickest way to rebuild the foundation of the team.

Fans still remember former first-round picks Vic Beasley, Takkarist McKinley and Keanu Neal. Each player turned out to be a bust. Second-round picks Duke Riley, Jalen Collins, Ra’Shede Hageman and Robert Alford also never panned out.

Those draft mistakes plagued the Falcons and contributed to a strained relationship with the fans.

How the Falcons draft this month is vital to inspire hope.

"This draft is strongest on the defensive and offensive line," Dunn said. "That is what they have to do. You can bring in another quarterback, but he is going to get killed like Matt has the last few years. You have to build that line up."

The upcoming 2023 free agency period could also be fruitful. The Falcons are set to have a surplus of cap space.

For now, all the fans have is the words of Fontenot and Smith. They have a plan to build a contending team. The old era of mistakes is gone. There is a clean slate for the duo to place their stamp on the organization.

“Our charge is to go out and compete and play better team football than we played last year," Smith said. "We're going to compete now — and build for the future."

It won’t be easy. But with tight end Kyle Pitts available long-term and multiple draft picks on the horizon, there is hope for a better tomorrow.

Falcons fans have heard it before. The question is whether they can believe it after years of heartbreak and rejection.

"I have a customized jersey, so I'm too deep in the trenches to submit my fandom anywhere else," Reynolds said. "I'll tune in to watch, but I'm more surprised to see them win."