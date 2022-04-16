Daily Sports Smile: Carolina Panthers host special Play 60 camp to inspire local youth

The Carolina Panthers are helping local youth learn about physical activity. Earlier this month, the Panthers teamed with the Carolina Hurricanes and Charlotte FC to host a special Play 60 camp for 120 kids in the community.

The camp was held at Barnwell Road Park in Raleigh, NC. The teams helped encourage kids to have 60 minutes of exercise. There were several activities that were designed to be fun and active. Each activity focused on different aspects of motor skills and coordination.

Kids also had a chance to do specific football, soccer and hockey activities as well. According to WRAL News 5, Panthers director of community relations Riley Fields said the event was crucial in promoting the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

"What we are really hoping to do today is to provide kids with a great experience of playing, running, jumping, shrieking and laughing," Fields told reporters.

The Panthers have worked closely with the community to host Play 60 events. Kids are able to participate in different events that include nutrition programs. There is also an interactive app that reminds kids to have an hour of physical activity.

During the season, the Panthers also have a Play 60 Combine that allows kids to test their football skills through a variety of drills. Each activity is a part of the NFL’s mission to help empower youth to get up and get active.

The NFL celebrated 15 years of their Play 60 campaign this season. Since 2007, the league has committed over $352 million alongside the special initiative and has made a difference in several communities.